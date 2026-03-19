Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

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Amphenol Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $127.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

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Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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