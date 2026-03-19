Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Erika Nardini Sells 198 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Erika Nardini sold 198 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.58, for a total value of $100,302.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,804.68. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $9.95 on Thursday, reaching $498.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,109. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $396.41 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.77.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $713.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $753.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,099 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $846,516,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,539,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $515,764,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,170,000 after purchasing an additional 833,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Software & services momentum — Analysts and coverage pieces highlight AXON’s strong Software & Services growth (nearly +40% in 2025) and rising subscription revenue, which supports a higher-margin recurring-revenue outlook that investors favor. Axon’s Software & Services Strength in Focus

Software & services momentum — Analysts and coverage pieces highlight AXON’s strong Software & Services growth (nearly +40% in 2025) and rising subscription revenue, which supports a higher-margin recurring-revenue outlook that investors favor. Positive Sentiment: Municipal funding adoption — A Decatur, IL city council grant ($1.97M) to upgrade police department tech suggests continued municipal demand for public-safety solutions (a core Axon end-market). Local grants and procurement activity tend to support hardware + software contract growth. Decatur City Council accepts $1.97M grant

Municipal funding adoption — A Decatur, IL city council grant ($1.97M) to upgrade police department tech suggests continued municipal demand for public-safety solutions (a core Axon end-market). Local grants and procurement activity tend to support hardware + software contract growth. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest cited — Coverage pointing to money-manager interest (Baron Opportunity Fund mention) and “trending” status can attract new retail/institutional attention and bolster liquidity/coverage. What Makes Axon Enterprise a Lucrative Investment?

Institutional interest cited — Coverage pointing to money-manager interest (Baron Opportunity Fund mention) and “trending” status can attract new retail/institutional attention and bolster liquidity/coverage. Neutral Sentiment: “Trending” stories and analyst rundowns — Multiple aggregator pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) are flagging AXON as a widely searched/trending stock; useful for awareness but not a direct fundamental catalyst. AXON Is a Trending Stock

“Trending” stories and analyst rundowns — Multiple aggregator pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) are flagging AXON as a widely searched/trending stock; useful for awareness but not a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable — Recent short-interest posts show “0 shares” and NaN changes with a 0.0 days-to-cover, which reads like a reporting glitch rather than actionable short-seller pressure. Treat this as noisy/unchanged until clarified by exchanges/brokers.

Short-interest data appears unreliable — Recent short-interest posts show “0 shares” and NaN changes with a 0.0 days-to-cover, which reads like a reporting glitch rather than actionable short-seller pressure. Treat this as noisy/unchanged until clarified by exchanges/brokers. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Director Erika Nardini sold 198 shares at ~$506.58 (SEC Form 4 filed), reducing her stake ~9.2%. Insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors even if small in absolute terms. SEC Form 4 — Nardini sale

Insider selling — Director Erika Nardini sold 198 shares at ~$506.58 (SEC Form 4 filed), reducing her stake ~9.2%. Insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors even if small in absolute terms. Negative Sentiment: Near-term price pressure / market skepticism — A Forbes piece highlights a 6-day losing streak and a roughly $6.7B market-cap decline over that span, feeding sentiment that Axon’s near-term growth premium may be under pressure. That narrative likely contributes to today’s downward price move. Is Axon Stock’s Growth Story Over?

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.