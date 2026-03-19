Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.81 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Price Performance

ATR stock traded down GBX 13.93 on Thursday, reaching GBX 592.07. 160,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 601.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.31. The firm has a market cap of £553.72 million, a PE ratio of -598.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a twelve month low of GBX 384 and a twelve month high of GBX 656.

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The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

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