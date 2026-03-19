Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Director Robert Gries, Jr. Sells 28,212 Shares

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 28,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $517,690.20. Following the sale, the director owned 2,003,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,756,022.55. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Slide Insurance Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SLDE opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

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Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slide Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,229,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $9,471,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $4,245,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLDE shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLDE

Key Headlines Impacting Slide Insurance

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded SLDE from “hold” to “strong-buy”, which can attract buying interest from retail and quant strategies that follow Zacks ratings. Zacks.com

Zacks upgraded SLDE from “hold” to “strong-buy”, which can attract buying interest from retail and quant strategies that follow Zacks ratings. Positive Sentiment: Keefe Bruyette raised its price target for Slide Insurance, a move that signals stronger analyst conviction and can support further upside in sentiment-driven flows. Keefe Bruyette Price Target

Keefe Bruyette raised its price target for Slide Insurance, a move that signals stronger analyst conviction and can support further upside in sentiment-driven flows. Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ roundup cites a consensus price target implying ~36% upside, highlighting bullish analyst expectations that could support gains if earnings revisions continue. Zacks Upside Note

Zacks’ roundup cites a consensus price target implying ~36% upside, highlighting bullish analyst expectations that could support gains if earnings revisions continue. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: SLDE beat recent quarterly EPS expectations ($1.23 vs $0.87) with $347M in revenue, supporting the case that earnings strength underpins analyst optimism. MarketBeat Company Page

Fundamentals: SLDE beat recent quarterly EPS expectations ($1.23 vs $0.87) with $347M in revenue, supporting the case that earnings strength underpins analyst optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Side-by-side coverage: An industry head-to-head piece compares Slide with Exzeo (XZO); useful for relative valuation context but not a direct catalyst. Exzeo vs Slide Analysis

Side-by-side coverage: An industry head-to-head piece compares Slide with Exzeo (XZO); useful for relative valuation context but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Bruce Lucas sold sizable blocks (227,500 on 3/16 and 98,716 on 3/17), COO Shannon Lucas sold multiple tranches, and a director also sold shares. While ownership remains large, these disclosed sales have likely pressured sentiment and contributed to intraday weakness. SEC Filing (example)

Slide Insurance Company Profile

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Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

Further Reading

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