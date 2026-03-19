First Tin (LON:1SN) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 and last traded at GBX 13.50. Approximately 413,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,227,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50.

First Tin Stock Down 12.0%

The company has a market cap of £59.61 million, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.58.

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First Tin (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (0.15) EPS for the quarter.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

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