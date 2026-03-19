Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$63.45 and last traded at C$63.45. 88,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 224,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TNZ shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tenaz Energy from C$52.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TNZ

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$3.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 109.18% and a return on equity of 112.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.