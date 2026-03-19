MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.2230, with a volume of 295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

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MiMedx Group Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.60.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,390,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 790,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,184,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,637,000 after purchasing an additional 382,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 219,190 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 89.5% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,479,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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