PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $48.7460, with a volume of 18967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

PBF Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

PBF Energy Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -74.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 183,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,484.80. This represents a 21.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $8,014,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 790,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,683,990.12. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,367,179 shares of company stock worth $251,164,080 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 197.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in PBF Energy by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 235.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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