Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 36,393 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.52 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.22 and its 200-day moving average is $225.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Evercore cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $335.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.66.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at $106,487,984.25. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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