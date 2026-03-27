Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 14,400 Visa Inc. $V

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Visa Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:V opened at $305.43 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.03 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on V. HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

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Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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