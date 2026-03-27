Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 14,400 Visa Inc. $V

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE:V opened at $305.43 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.03 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on V. HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Trending Headlines about Visa
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa became the first major payments company named a “Super Validator” on the Canton Network, a privacy?focused blockchain — a strategic move that could enable on?chain settlement for banks, open new rails for institutional payments, and support valuation upside if on?chain volumes scale. Visa Canton Role Signals Onchain Settlement And Possible Valuation Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage highlight Visa’s privacy push on the Canton Network (confidential settlement + payments), positioning the company to benefit as stablecoin use and regulated on?chain payment rails grow. This is strategically aligned with productization of crypto settlement services. Can Visa’s Privacy Push on Canton Network Redefine Digital Payments?
- Positive Sentiment: Visa launched an Enhanced Subscription Manager for issuers (in partnership with Pinwheel), a value?added service aimed at helping card issuers reduce churn and boost engagement — a clear product expansion in its Digital Issuer Solutions line. Visa Launches Enhanced Subscription Manager, Giving Consumers Greater Control Over Recurring Payments
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership with Ingenico to link AXIUM POS terminals to Visa’s Acceptance Platform could accelerate merchant onboarding, reduce certification friction, and expand gateway/risk services revenue. Assessing Visa (V) Valuation After The New Ingenico Payments Partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: A Visa?commissioned report finds euro stablecoins dominate the non?USD market, reinforcing Visa’s role in supporting stablecoin settlement (EURC integrations), but the finding is industry?level and not an immediate revenue catalyst. Euro stablecoins dominate non-dollar market, Visa-backed report finds
- Neutral Sentiment: Partners (e.g., Rain, Uphold, Pudgy Penguins) continue to roll out Visa?branded programs and stablecoin integrations globally — supportive of network reach but incremental in near term. Rain Expands Visa Membership into Asia-Pacific to Scale Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. trade watchdog and FTC have sent warnings/letters to payment processors (including Visa) over alleged “debanking” or political/religious discrimination — a regulatory flashpoint that has prompted market caution and could lead to compliance costs, reputational risk, or political scrutiny. FTC Issues Warnings to Payment Processors Against ‘Debanking’
- Negative Sentiment: Payment stocks—including Visa—slid earlier after the U.S. threatened action over political bias, an immediate market reaction that underscores sensitivity to regulation and policy headlines. V, MA, PYPL: Payment Stocks Slip after U.S. Threatens Action over Political Bias
Visa Profile
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
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