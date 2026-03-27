SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 751,761 PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 751,761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.85% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

In other PAR Technology news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 65,100 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,844.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,140,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,903,844. This represents a 1.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Anthony Steenberge sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $40,961.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,418.11. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 722,237 shares of company stock worth $21,772,998 and sold 90,689 shares worth $1,600,226. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PAR Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

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