SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 751,761 PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 751,761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.85% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at PAR Technology
In other PAR Technology news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 65,100 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,844.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,140,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,903,844. This represents a 1.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Anthony Steenberge sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $40,961.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,418.11. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 722,237 shares of company stock worth $21,772,998 and sold 90,689 shares worth $1,600,226. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PAR Technology Price Performance
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR
PAR Technology Profile
PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.
Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.
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