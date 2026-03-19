Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Unloaded Rep. Rick W. Allen

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on February 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “LIVTR” account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 2/19/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 1/14/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 12/12/2025.

Intuit Trading Up 3.0%

INTU stock traded up $13.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $460.16. 667,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.00 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.79.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.06.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intuit by 183.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,199 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $782,677,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction.

After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

Intuit Company Profile

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Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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