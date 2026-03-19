LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (7) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LMS Capital had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LMS stock traded down GBX 1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 17.20. 30,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,988. LMS Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 14.23 and a 12 month high of GBX 24.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 104.09.

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