Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Should You Sell?

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) was down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 242.50 and last traded at GBX 242.69. Approximately 731,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 548,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 326.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 285.30. The firm has a market cap of £183.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Serabi Gold

(Get Free Report)

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The Palito Mining Complex includes over 50,800 hectares of contiguous and highly prospective exploration tenements that the Company controls, whilst the Coringa project forms part of a eight kilometre continuous strike of historic artisanal mine workings and includes seven separate concessions totalling over 13,000 hectares.

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