Satellogic Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to highlight what CEO Emiliano Kargieman described as an 18-month transformation focused on access to new government markets, a leaner cost structure, and a more productized approach to Earth observation data and “persistent intelligence.”

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Strategic shifts: U.S. domicile, lower cost base, sharper product focus

Kargieman said 2025 marked the year the company’s restructuring work “took full effect,” pointing to three strategic changes. First, Satellogic completed its move to U.S. jurisdiction through a Delaware domicile in March 2025, which management said unlocks access to U.S. government, defense and intelligence contracting and supports engagement with allied governments.

Second, the company restructured its cost base, delivering what management characterized as a durable 25% year-over-year reduction in total operating expenses. Third, Satellogic said it matured its product offering by concentrating on “affordable, scalable, quality capacity” across both its data and analytics and space systems business lines.

Kargieman also outlined the company’s operating footprint, noting a constellation of 19 NewSat satellites with 50-centimeter resolution imagery, intraday revisits, and tasking-to-delivery in under three hours. He cited an “all-in cost” of $1.3 million per NewSat satellite as a structural economic advantage.

Financial results: revenue growth, narrower losses, stronger liquidity

CFO Rick Dunn reported full-year 2025 revenue of $17.7 million, up 38% from $12.9 million in 2024. Dunn attributed the increase primarily to a $4.9 million rise in data and analytics revenue driven by new and expanded customer relationships.

Data and analytics revenue totaled $16.0 million, representing 90% of total revenue, while space systems contributed $1.7 million, or 10%. By geography, Dunn said North America was the largest market at $12.1 million, followed by Europe at $2.8 million, Asia and Asia Pacific at $2.5 million, and South America at $0.3 million.

Total operating expenses were $48.7 million, down 25% from $65.1 million in 2024. Dunn noted declines across the cost structure, including engineering expense down 28% to $10.4 million and SG&A down 22% to $25.7 million, which he said reflected a $6.9 million reduction in professional fees tied in part to the expiration of an advisory fee under the Liberty subscription agreement. Depreciation decreased 39% to $7.7 million, which Dunn attributed to some longer-lived assets reaching the end of their useful life.

Operating loss improved 41% to $31.0 million from $52.2 million in 2024. Net loss narrowed to $4.8 million compared with a $116.3 million net loss in 2024, which Dunn said was driven mainly by an $85.9 million favorable year-over-year change in the fair value of financial instruments, alongside an improvement in operating loss. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved 48% to $17.4 million from $33.7 million in 2024.

For the fourth quarter, Dunn reported revenue of $6.2 million, up 94% from $3.2 million in Q4 2024. Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.1 million, improving by $4.4 million year-over-year.

On liquidity, Dunn said the company ended 2025 with $94.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $22.5 million at year-end, reflecting a $90 million public offering completed in October 2025, net of operating cash usage. Net cash used in operating activities was $26.9 million, down 25% from $35.9 million in 2024. Dunn also noted that subsequent to year-end, in January 2026, the company closed a $35 million registered direct offering.

Satellogic’s non-cancelable remaining purchase obligations (which Dunn described as effectively backlog) stood at $65.1 million as of Dec. 31, with $28.6 million expected to be recognized within one year and the remainder thereafter.

Commercial updates: Aleph Observer and sovereign space systems wins

Management highlighted progress across both business lines. In data and analytics, Kargieman said Satellogic launched “Aleph Observer,” which he described as a persistent global intelligence capability designed to enable continuous monitoring of hundreds of sites daily with predictable delivery—positioned as a shift away from episodic tasking. He said the product is live on the current NewSat constellation and includes AI analytics for detecting and identifying objects such as vessels, aircraft, and land equipment.

As examples of commercial activity, Kargieman said the company signed a “seven figure” agreement with Suhora in India in Q3, providing daily revisits and high-resolution coverage across a large portfolio of sites. He also said Satellogic extended a countrywide monitoring agreement with the government of Albania for an additional 11 months in Q1 2026.

In space systems, Kargieman identified what he called a significant win: an $80 million agreement signed in Q4 with CEiiA, the Centre of Engineering and Product Development in Portugal, for the supply and in-orbit delivery of two NewSat Mark-V satellites. Management described it as the company’s first European sovereign Earth observation deployment, with ownership and operational control transferring to CEiiA in Q2 and Q3 2026.

In response to an analyst question, Kargieman cited three differentiators in sovereign deals: a “battle-tested” platform, affordability, and speed of delivery. He said the company has launched over 55 satellites and accumulated over 150 satellite-years of in-orbit experience. He also said Satellogic’s pricing enables customers to consider multiple satellites for revisit coverage. On delivery timing, Kargieman stated the company can deliver satellites within months of contract signing, which he said is unique in the market.

Merlin constellation: AI-first daily global remaps targeted for 2027 operations

The call’s largest technology update was the introduction of “Merlin,” a new constellation Kargieman said is designed to remap the entire planet daily at one-meter resolution. He positioned Merlin as the next step in moving from selling images to delivering continuous intelligence, with onboard AI processing and inter-satellite links enabling real-time alerts and potential retasking.

Kargieman said Merlin is “fully funded by our customer contracts and in full production,” with the first satellite expected to launch in October 2026 and the full system expected to be operational in the first half of 2027. In Q&A, he added that the first tranche will be eight satellites, and said the company has been working on the constellation since April 2025, when it announced a $30 million contract related to its AI-first constellation strategy.

On “AI-first,” Kargieman said the satellites are designed with compute capacity to process imagery in real time in orbit using multi-headed AI pipelines for functions including object detection, identification, and classification. He said this enables real-time alerts delivered via inter-satellite links and supports “real-time retasking,” such as detecting an event at one-meter resolution and redirecting higher-resolution satellites to collect confirmatory imagery.

Dunn said revenue recognition on the $30 million Merlin-related contract is expected to begin when the constellation becomes operational, which management pegged to the first half of 2027. He added that revenue recognition generally occurs when the customer obtains control of promised goods and services, depending on specific performance obligations in each contract.

Sales outlook, pipeline commentary, and government market access

New SVP of Global Sales Jeff Kerridge, who said he joined the company 90 days prior to the call and has experience across the defense and intelligence community and commercial space, offered field observations supporting management’s emphasis on sovereign demand and capacity availability. Kerridge said governments are accelerating investments in sovereign space capabilities and cited Satellogic’s non-ITAR design, in-country assembly, integration and test (AIT) options, and speed of delivery as key differentiators. He also argued that capacity constraints at legacy competitors are creating customer frustration, while Satellogic’s existing constellation capacity enables it to offer “guaranteed, reliable, affordable, high-cadence access starting now.”

During Q&A, Kargieman said the company’s pipeline totals “over $1 billion in opportunities.” Dunn, asked about 2026 growth expectations without formal guidance, said flat growth versus 2025 would be disappointing and added that analyst estimates appeared “in line and perhaps a little conservative relative to our own expectations.”

On U.S. government opportunities following the Delaware re-domicile, Kargieman said Satellogic is pursuing opportunities most notably through partners. He referenced a partnership with Palantir, and described work with Maxar and then Vantor, including activity related to the NGA’s Luno program. He also said the company entered into the CSDA contract with NASA and is developing a strategy for “Golden Dome” opportunities, primarily working through primes.

Kargieman closed the call by reiterating that the company is evolving beyond a traditional Earth observation provider toward “a more scalable global intelligence and analytics company,” with Aleph Observer live today and Merlin targeted for first launch in October 2026.

About Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low?Earth?orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company’s satellites capture high?resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic’s vertically integrated model covers end?to?end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth’s surface.

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