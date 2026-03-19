Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.09 and last traded at C$12.09, with a volume of 94372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

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Obsidian Energy Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$817.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.11.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of C$114.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.5996205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets, primarily in the Peace River, Willesden Green and Viking areas in Alberta. The Company’s business is to explore for, develop and hold interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

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