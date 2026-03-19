YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $41.0120, with a volume of 1280135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YPF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

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YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($2.44). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 488.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state?owned oil company.

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