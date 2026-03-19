MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $17.20. Rothschild & Co Redburn now has a $40.00 price target on the stock. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $16.5070, with a volume of 248,567 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MLTX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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