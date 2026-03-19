InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of ($0.04) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

InflaRx Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of IFRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 500,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.48. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFRX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in InflaRx by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement?1a (C5a) pathway. The company’s lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX?1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro?inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high?unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.