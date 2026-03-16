Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) CTO Sells 136 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CTO James Bahrenburg sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $10,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,764.34. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $81.73. 3,050,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

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Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Sprouts Farmers Market

Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts reported an EPS beat in its latest quarter and set FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit expectations even as insiders trimmed positions.

Company fundamentals: Sprouts reported an EPS beat in its latest quarter and set FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit expectations even as insiders trimmed positions. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at $79.38 (?$83,508). He still directly owns ~196,905 shares. SEC Filing

CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at $79.38 (?$83,508). He still directly owns ~196,905 shares. Negative Sentiment: CFO/COO-level and senior exec sales: COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares at $79.38. SEC Filing

CFO/COO-level and senior exec sales: COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares at $79.38. Negative Sentiment: Other C?suite/senior exec sales: CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 136 shares; SVP Kim Coffin sold 209 shares; each at $79.38. CTO SEC Filing SVP SEC Filing

Other C?suite/senior exec sales: CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 136 shares; SVP Kim Coffin sold 209 shares; each at $79.38. Negative Sentiment: Other insider trims: Dustin Hamilton (330 shares), Joseph L. Hurley (219), David McGlinchey (240), Brandon F. Lombardi (247), Timmi Zalatoris (104), Stacy W. Hilgendorf (119) — all sold at $79.38. Combined with other sales, the total disclosed on March 13 ?2,996 shares (~$238k). Example SEC Filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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