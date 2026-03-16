Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Increases By 19.7%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,210,945 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 12th total of 3,518,354 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,104,191 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,104,191 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 469,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,285.68. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 856,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,811. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small?molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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