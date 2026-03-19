LSL Property Services H2 Earnings Call Highlights

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) reported higher profit and margin expansion in its 2025 preliminary results presentation, with management pointing to continued momentum exiting the year and a focus on driving further returns through productivity, technology investment, and disciplined capital allocation.

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2025 performance: profit growth and record margins

Chief Executive Adam described 2025 as a year of “strong delivery and a platform for future growth,” outlining progress against priorities of performance, technology and data, alignment across the group, and an “accountable culture.”

LSL reported profit growth of 17% to, with profit up across all three divisions. The group’s margin expanded to a record, which management said brings its next milestone—margins—into sight. Adam also said the group reduced central costs through “focused cost discipline,” delivered, achieved, and increased absolute returns to shareholders.

Market conditions improved during the year, though Adam noted activity remained “slightly below long-term averages.” He highlighted residential sales in the market rising 10%, with activity pulled forward into the first quarter due to stamp duty changes and a normalized second half. LSL reported residential revenue up 12% and said its residential pipelines ended the year “strong” compared with “bursting” pipelines ahead of the stamp duty changes in the prior year.

Market backdrop and share gains

Management pointed to improved mortgage and surveying trends. Mortgage approvals were up 10% and surveying revenue increased, with Adam noting the market remained around 4% below long-term average levels. However, he said LSL’s surveying income per day reached record levels, supported by contract and allocation wins and B2C growth. He added that the mix of product transfers to remortgage was “slowly recovering back to norms,” which management described as helpful.

In mortgages, Adam said market lending rose 19% and LSL delivered a 23% increase, lifting its mortgage market share to 12%, or “one in eight residential mortgages in the U.K.” He also referenced uncertainty through the year, including tariffs introduced in the U.S. and the lead-up to the U.K. Autumn Budget, and said London property markets “may have been adversely affected” in the fourth quarter. He added that LSL’s Estate Agency Franchise business is not exposed to the London market.

Financial walk: volume, pricing, investment, and efficiencies

Chief Financial Officer David Tilak, who joined in January, said his focus is ensuring “operational strength consistently translates into high quality earnings, strong cash conversion and disciplined capital allocation.” He described 2025 as the second full year since the group’s transformation following the franchising of the Estate Agency business, which he said left LSL “lower capital intensity,” “stronger cash generation,” and “more resilient.”

Compared to 2024, Tilak said revenue grew 6%, underlying operating profit increased 17%, and margins reached 18%, the highest level achieved in “over 15 years.” He emphasized the group views that margin as “a solid foundation rather than the ceiling,” citing opportunities to improve productivity, streamline operations, and strengthen commercial execution.

Tilak outlined the key profit drivers:

Underlying operational performance improved by GBP 5 million , reflecting improved market conditions and execution.

, reflecting improved market conditions and execution. LSL realized GBP 1.1 million of pricing benefit, which he attributed to lender relationship value and post-integration commercial opportunities.

of pricing benefit, which he attributed to lender relationship value and post-integration commercial opportunities. The group invested GBP 3.6 million in technology and capabilities, including a broker operating platform in financial services and an automated valuation model (AVM) in surveying, as well as strengthening teams.

in technology and capabilities, including a broker operating platform in financial services and an automated valuation model (AVM) in surveying, as well as strengthening teams. Cost efficiencies of GBP 1.9 million were delivered through reduced professional fees, streamlined IT, and targeted headcount reductions, with management saying further opportunities remain.

were delivered through reduced professional fees, streamlined IT, and targeted headcount reductions, with management saying further opportunities remain. The Pivotal joint venture contributed GBP 1.7 million of year-on-year profit growth.

of year-on-year profit growth. Headwinds included about GBP 1.5 million of higher costs from National Insurance changes and a GBP 2.2 million profit impact from exiting protection-only firms.

Divisional results: surveying strength, financial services margin lift, resilient estate agency

Surveying and Valuation delivered 10% revenue growth, supported by higher mortgage activity and share gains of 100 basis points, according to Tilak. He said growth was driven by contract wins and higher allocations with existing customers. The B2C channel grew 16%, which management said helps “level load” surveying capacity. Margins were slightly lower year-over-year due to unusually low variable compensation in early 2024 and investment in developing and launching the AVM platform and expanding data science capabilities. Tilak said productivity improved, with jobs per surveyor up 8%, driven by time optimization and productivity tools.

Financial Services benefited from a stronger mortgage market, with total mortgage lending up around 19% to GBP 291 billion. The division continued focusing on small and medium composite advisory firms, representing about 80% of the adviser market. Tilak said adviser numbers fell 6% during the year, affected by the loss of protection-only advisers; the underlying adviser base was also down in what he described as a flat market. Despite this, LSL grew mortgage fees 19% through improved adviser productivity and “slightly” increased market share. General insurance revenues rose about 9%, supported by stronger purchase and remortgage activity, while protection revenue was negatively affected by the exit from protection-only firms. Overall, total revenues grew 1% and underlying profit increased 28%, with margin up around 470 basis points (including the joint venture contribution). Excluding the JV, operating profit grew about 8% and operating margin rose around 120 basis points despite continued investment.

Estate Agency posted what Tilak called a resilient result: revenue fell 2% while underlying profit rose 6%. In residential sales, market volumes increased 10% and divisional revenue grew 12%. Lettings market conditions were “largely flat to slightly down,” with divisional revenues broadly similar year-over-year. Land and New Homes faced a GBP 1 million revenue headwind due to the loss of a major MOD contract and a slight downturn in general sales activity, but a targeted restructuring helped lift total margin by about 2 percentage points to 31%. Tilak said a key focus is growing lettings royalty income, which the group views as “low-risk and annuity-like.” During the year, LSL supported the acquisition of 10 letting books representing around 1,400 properties, and said it intends to keep building that recurring income base.

Cash generation, shareholder returns, and 2026 outlook

Tilak highlighted “highly and consistently” cash generation, with GBP 33.5 million of cash flow from operations and around 90% cash conversion, within the company’s stated 75% to 100% range. Working capital was a modest outflow of about GBP 1.7 million, which he said largely reflected the timing of trade payables; management said it sees opportunities to strengthen working capital discipline and embed clearer metrics.

Loan notes to the Pivotal JV were repaid just after year end, and Tilak said that adjusting for this, net cash would have been GBP 37.8 million. He added the group does not expect to provide further funding to the JV now that it has sourced external debt. Capital expenditure was GBP 4.3 million (primarily technology), and a further GBP 2.7 million was invested to secure the 10 letting books.

On shareholder returns, the dividend remained in line with prior years and LSL introduced an “enhanced” share buyback program. Tilak said dividends and buybacks together represented just under 50% of cash flow from operations while still enabling investment in the business. He also pointed to a capital allocation policy supporting organic investment and selective inorganic opportunities assessed against a return threshold and disciplined due diligence. Assuming dividends continue at prior-year levels, Tilak said dividends and the buyback program would represent a cash return yield of over 9% based on market capitalization at the beginning of the year.

For 2026, Tilak said trading so far gives confidence, while acknowledging ongoing macro uncertainty. Based on current conditions, LSL expects to perform “in line with current market expectations,” with cash conversion towards the mid to upper end of its stated range and performance weighted toward the second half.

Adam said the group is positioning for a “next phase” of growth by leveraging its “capital light” model, strong market positions, and longstanding partner relationships amid structural changes including evolving customer expectations for integrated advice, partner demand for scale, technology and AI transformation, and increasing regulatory complexity. He said LSL plans to build product penetration and cross-sell across the group—citing conveyancing and home surveys as examples—and drive efficiency through scale, data, and digital tools.

Adam also said the year has started well, noting activity including four lettings book acquisitions completed, two branch openings, one bolt-on acquisition, and a financial services broker platform rollout “gathering pace.” He added that current trading supports market expectations for the year and that LSL expects further profit growth with strong cash conversion, while remaining mindful of macro uncertainty.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors.

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