The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $805.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $902.09 and a 200 day moving average of $844.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,758,150. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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