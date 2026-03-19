Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,London Stock Exchange reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 275 to GBX 278 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 250 to GBX 265 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 200 to GBX 227 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 243.

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Wickes Group Stock Performance

LON:WIX traded down GBX 14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 207.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,590,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.20. Wickes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 255. The stock has a market cap of £461.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 17.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 29.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 earnings per share for the current year.

Wickes Group Company Profile

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Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market.

At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud’, and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments – Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

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