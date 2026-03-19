Traders Buy Large Volume of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Put Options (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 135,219 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 85,656 put options.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,817,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,136,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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