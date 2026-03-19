Unilever (LON:ULVR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,568 and last traded at GBX 4,569, with a volume of 2147000000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,712.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,150 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unilever from GBX 5,400 to GBX 5,700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 4,711.67.

Get Unilever alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULVR

Unilever Stock Down 3.0%

About Unilever

The firm has a market cap of £99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,041.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,761.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79.

(Get Free Report)

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, 13 of which are in the top 50 consumer goods brands. Some of our iconic global brands include Dove, Hellmann’s, Knorr, Magnum, OMO and Surf.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.