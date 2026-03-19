Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Trading Down 9.7% – What’s Next?

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 and last traded at GBX 2.80. 1,724,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,246,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10.

Kendrick Resources Trading Down 14.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 16.01.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martyn John Churchouse purchased 2,486,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £24,861.30. Also, insider Alex Borrelli acquired 550,000 shares of Kendrick Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £11,000. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,422,330 shares of company stock worth $26,358,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kendrick Resources

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

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