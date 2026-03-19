Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Legal & General Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 163,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 351% from the previous session’s volume of 36,231 shares.The stock last traded at $16.23 and had previously closed at $16.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group is a London?headquartered multinational financial services company with roots dating back to the 19th century. The firm provides a range of life insurance, retirement and protection products alongside savings and workplace pension solutions. Over its history it has expanded beyond traditional insurance into asset management and long?term investment activities aimed at serving both individual and institutional clients.

Core operations include life assurance, annuities and pension de?risking for corporate clients, together with retail and workplace pension provision.

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