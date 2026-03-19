Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 241 and last traded at GBX 244.75, with a volume of 58030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.

Wilmington News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wilmington this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Analyst outlook: Brokers still model a full?year EPS near GBX 21.53, which supports the current mid?teens P/E (reported P/E ~19.7) and suggests earnings cover the present valuation — a stabilizing factor for holders.

Analyst outlook: Brokers still model a full?year EPS near GBX 21.53, which supports the current mid?teens P/E (reported P/E ~19.7) and suggests earnings cover the present valuation — a stabilizing factor for holders. Neutral Sentiment: Recent company results recap (no new update today): Wilmington last reported quarterly EPS of GBX 9.33 (Feb 26), with net margin ~10.7% and ROE ~9.96% — useful context but not a fresh catalyst.

Recent company results recap (no new update today): Wilmington last reported quarterly EPS of GBX 9.33 (Feb 26), with net margin ~10.7% and ROE ~9.96% — useful context but not a fresh catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Most provided items are local news about the city of Wilmington (events, community stories) and do not pertain to Wilmington plc’s business — unlikely to move WIL stock. Example: theater/entertainment coverage. Wilmington’s biggest night for theater returns

Most provided items are local news about the city of Wilmington (events, community stories) and do not pertain to Wilmington plc’s business — unlikely to move WIL stock. Example: theater/entertainment coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market commentary: A CNBC segment with Wilmington Trust’s Meghan Shue highlights ongoing investor uncertainty in markets — a broader headwind that can depress small?cap, event?driven names like WIL even absent company news. CNBC interview on investor uncertainty

Macro/market commentary: A CNBC segment with Wilmington Trust’s Meghan Shue highlights ongoing investor uncertainty in markets — a broader headwind that can depress small?cap, event?driven names like WIL even absent company news. Negative Sentiment: Technical and liquidity signals look weak: WIL is trading below both its 50?day (GBX 282.31) and 200?day (GBX 306.95) moving averages, recent volume is well below average, and the share has drifted toward its 12?month low — factors that often amplify downside on negative market days.

Technical and liquidity signals look weak: WIL is trading below both its 50?day (GBX 282.31) and 200?day (GBX 306.95) moving averages, recent volume is well below average, and the share has drifted toward its 12?month low — factors that often amplify downside on negative market days. Negative Sentiment: Balance?sheet/operational caution: Wilmington shows a high debt?to?equity (~76.8) and a current ratio under 1 (0.85), which can concern investors if macro conditions tighten or growth slows.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wilmington from GBX 465 to GBX 420 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Wilmington from GBX 450 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 451.67.

Wilmington Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £219.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.95.

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 9.33 EPS for the quarter. Wilmington had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Wilmington plc will post 21.5300004 earnings per share for the current year.

Wilmington Company Profile

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Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.

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