Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 and last traded at GBX 50, with a volume of 80252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50.

Shoe Zone Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £23.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.11.

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Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported GBX 1,489.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Shoe Zone had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Zone plc will post 16.1335722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

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