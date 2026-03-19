Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 and last traded at GBX 50, with a volume of 80252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50.

Shoe Zone Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £23.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.11.

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported GBX 1,489.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Shoe Zone had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Zone plc will post 16.1335722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

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