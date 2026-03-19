AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,100 and last traded at GBX 1,115, with a volume of 126988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABDP shares. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AB Dynamics from GBX 1,620 to GBX 1,370 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,116.

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AB Dynamics Price Performance

About AB Dynamics

The firm has a market cap of £255.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,267.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,310.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

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