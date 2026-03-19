Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.1255. 86,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 109,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.2250.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DYLLF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deep Yellow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

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Deep Yellow Price Performance

Deep Yellow Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

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