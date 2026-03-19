Boku (LON:BOKU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 311 at Jefferies Financial Group

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 334 to GBX 311 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOKU. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 324 price objective on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.75.

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Boku Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Boku

BOKU stock traded down GBX 7.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 169.88. 3,874,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 202.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.12. Boku has a 52 week low of GBX 144 and a 52 week high of GBX 250. The stock has a market capitalization of £498.03 million, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of -0.11.

In related news, insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 227, for a total transaction of £794,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $219,850,000. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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