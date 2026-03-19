JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 242

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 251 to GBX 242 in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABDN. Citigroup lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 220 to GBX 225 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 245 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 184 target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on abrdn from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on abrdn from GBX 190 to GBX 215 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.33.

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abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of LON ABDN traded down GBX 14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 193. 184,149,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,486,416. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 120.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 229.73. The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 452.75 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.10 earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that abrdn will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 per share, with a total value of £14,939.32. Also, insider Jason Windsor sold 131,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total transaction of £267,566.40. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

abrdn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

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