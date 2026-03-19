HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp set a $122.00 price objective on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

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HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,357. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.26. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,007,290.88. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in HealthEquity by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting HealthEquity

Here are the key news stories impacting HealthEquity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised outlook — HealthEquity reported record revenue and earnings, new HSAs-from-sales growth, and raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, driven by HSA inflows and improving margins; these results and the guidance raise near-term revenue and profit visibility. HealthEquity Reports Record Revenue, Earnings and New HSAs…

Q4 beat and raised outlook — HealthEquity reported record revenue and earnings, new HSAs-from-sales growth, and raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, driven by HSA inflows and improving margins; these results and the guidance raise near-term revenue and profit visibility. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash economics improved — Management highlighted margin expansion (net income up sharply year-over-year) and better cash economics that underpin higher free cash flow expectations; Seeking Alpha upgraded based on these improvements. HealthEquity: Attractive Given Improved Cash Economics (Rating Upgrade)

Profitability and cash economics improved — Management highlighted margin expansion (net income up sharply year-over-year) and better cash economics that underpin higher free cash flow expectations; Seeking Alpha upgraded based on these improvements. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials published — Earnings call transcripts and highlights are available for deeper read-through of guidance detail, HSA trends and segment commentary (useful for modeling but not new news). HealthEquity Q4 2026 earnings call transcript

Investor materials published — Earnings call transcripts and highlights are available for deeper read-through of guidance detail, HSA trends and segment commentary (useful for modeling but not new news). Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target trims — Several firms cut price targets (Barrington, RBC, JPMorgan lowered targets from prior levels), which could cap upside or temper momentum despite continued bullish ratings; note the firms largely kept outperform/overweight recommendations. Benzinga price target coverage Tickerreport: JPMorgan price-target note

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Further Reading

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