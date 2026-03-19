Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 19th (ABDN, AGO, AJG, AMGN, AMLX, AMZN, ARVN, AUTO, BOKU, BOY)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 19th:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 251 to GBX 242. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $298.00 to $273.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $390.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $255.00 to $250.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $16.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 to GBX 515. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 334 to GBX 311. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 to GBX 700. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 286 to GBX 300. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,800. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,600. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) had its target price raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 174 to GBX 130. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $260.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $260.00 to $305.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $236.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by BNP Paribas Exane from $189.00 to $262.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $247.00 to $287.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $67.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $47.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $215.00 to $237.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $128.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $232.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $281.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $280.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $290.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $234.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $20.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 4,350 to GBX 430. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 to GBX 285. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $510.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $400.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $360.00 to $400.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $480.00 to $530.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $550.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $600.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $450.00 to $700.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $550.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $510.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.75 to $2.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $291.00 to $323.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $138.00 to $143.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $79.00 to $84.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $65.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $125.00 to $102.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $232.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $308.00 to $305.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $115.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $119.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 223 to GBX 212. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 521 to GBX 489. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $16.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,210. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $390.00 to $376.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $124.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $750.00 to $875.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Titan Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:TII) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $20.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 531 to GBX 507. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $207.00 to $260.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $37.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 71 to GBX 85. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 to GBX 265. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $206.00 to $214.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

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