Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 19th (ABDN, AGO, AJG, AMGN, AMLX, AMZN, ARVN, AUTO, BOKU, BOY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 19th:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 251 to GBX 242. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

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Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $298.00 to $273.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $390.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $255.00 to $250.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $16.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 to GBX 515. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 334 to GBX 311. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 to GBX 700. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 286 to GBX 300. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,800. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,600. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) had its target price raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 174 to GBX 130. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $260.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $260.00 to $305.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $236.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by BNP Paribas Exane from $189.00 to $262.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $247.00 to $287.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $67.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $47.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $215.00 to $237.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $128.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $232.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $281.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $280.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $290.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $234.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $20.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 4,350 to GBX 430. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 to GBX 285. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $510.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $400.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $360.00 to $400.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $480.00 to $530.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $550.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $600.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $450.00 to $700.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $550.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $510.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.75 to $2.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $291.00 to $323.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $138.00 to $143.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $79.00 to $84.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $65.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $125.00 to $102.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $232.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $308.00 to $305.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $115.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $119.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 223 to GBX 212. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 521 to GBX 489. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $16.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,210. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $390.00 to $376.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $124.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $750.00 to $875.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Titan Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:TII) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $20.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 531 to GBX 507. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $207.00 to $260.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $37.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 71 to GBX 85. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 to GBX 265. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $206.00 to $214.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

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