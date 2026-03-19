Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 196250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

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