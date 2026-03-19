Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Announces $0.38 Dividend

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3778 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 262.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

Prudential Public has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Prudential Public has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential Public to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Prudential Public Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE PUK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.94. 846,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,657. Prudential Public has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Public

Prudential Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.