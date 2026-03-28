Synergy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,666 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 42,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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