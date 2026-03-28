BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTGO. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of BTGO in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BTGO in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of BTGO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BTGO to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Clear Str raised BTGO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

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BTGO Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BTGO

NYSE BTGO opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86. BTGO has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

In other news, COO Jody Mettler sold 25,000 shares of BTGO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,500. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $4,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,233,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,648,639.34. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 436,007 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,757 over the last quarter.

More BTGO News

Here are the key news stories impacting BTGO this week:

Positive Sentiment: BitGo announced a partnership with zkSync to build a tokenized deposit platform for banks — a product initiative that could expand addressable market and revenue diversification if adoption and regulatory testing proceed as planned. BitGo (BTGO) Partners with ZKsync to Launch Tokenized Deposit Platform for Banks

BitGo announced a partnership with zkSync to build a tokenized deposit platform for banks — a product initiative that could expand addressable market and revenue diversification if adoption and regulatory testing proceed as planned. Positive Sentiment: BitGo reported a strong Q4 with revenue jumping substantially (reported as a >400% increase in some coverage) and beat expectations; the company also highlighted its new status as a federally chartered digital asset infrastructure firm — facts that support longer?term growth thesis. BitGo Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

BitGo reported a strong Q4 with revenue jumping substantially (reported as a >400% increase in some coverage) and beat expectations; the company also highlighted its new status as a federally chartered digital asset infrastructure firm — facts that support longer?term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell?side firms continue to carry buy/overweight ratings with mid?teens price targets (Canaccord, Rosenblatt, Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed/maintained bullish views), indicating some analysts still see multi?quarter upside despite near?term volatility. BitGo Holdings Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Several sell?side firms continue to carry buy/overweight ratings with mid?teens price targets (Canaccord, Rosenblatt, Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed/maintained bullish views), indicating some analysts still see multi?quarter upside despite near?term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered forecasts and trimmed price targets after the Q4 release; notably Goldman Sachs cut its target and moved to a neutral rating — those downgrades and lowered targets helped trigger selling pressure despite the beat. BitGo Holdings Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

About BTGO

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BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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