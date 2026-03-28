Synergy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,614 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,579.10. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.93%.

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Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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