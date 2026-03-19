SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $17.37. 159,098,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 64,372,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Barclays lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 2.20.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 217,874 shares valued at $4,253,667. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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