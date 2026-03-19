Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $346.76 and last traded at $346.0110. Approximately 11,361,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 14,107,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.23.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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