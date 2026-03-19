Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $346.76 and last traded at $346.0110. Approximately 11,361,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 14,107,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.23.
Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI demand could underpin aggressive revenue goals — analysts note surging AI-chip demand and global fab expansion position TSMC to chase a ~30% revenue growth target for 2026, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth story. Will AI-Driven Chip Demand Help TSM Meet 2026 Revenue Growth Goal?
- Positive Sentiment: Market-position and Nvidia “flip” tailwinds — commentary argues TSMC remains a buy as AI adoption (led by Nvidia GPUs) reshapes demand that benefits leading foundries. This supports investor confidence in TSM’s revenue exposure to data-center AI. TSMC Stock Is Still a Buy as the ‘Nvidia Flip’ Reshapes Tech
- Positive Sentiment: Market share & industry growth are strong tailwinds — new data shows TSMC controls roughly 72% of the global foundry market as AI demand hits record highs, bolstering revenue visibility for 2026. TSMC Claims 72% Of Global Chip Market As AI Demand Hits Record Highs
- Positive Sentiment: Big-tech AI capex supports durable demand — analysts estimate ~$720B of AI spending by large cloud/hyperscalers in 2026, which benefits TSMC as a primary supplier for advanced nodes. Big Tech Is Spending $720 Billion on AI in 2026, and This One Stock Gets Paid on Every Dollar
- Positive Sentiment: Options flow shows bullish positioning — unusually high call buying indicates some investors are positioned for upside, a short-term technical/support signal for the stock. Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts view the recent pullback as a buying opportunity — commentary frames the correction as attractive entry for long-term investors given TSMC’s competitive moat. TSMC Stock Looks Like a Table-Pounding Gift After That 13% Correction
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative upside debate with Nvidia — coverage comparing Nvidia vs TSMC highlights faster growth at Nvidia, prompting relative-value discussions but not changing TSMC’s structural exposure to AI demand. NVDA vs. TSM: Which Semiconductor Powerhouse Offers More Upside?
- Negative Sentiment: Broker downgrade pressures sentiment — Zacks cut TSMC from “strong-buy” to “hold,” a direct catalyst for selling pressure among momentum and advisory-driven investors. Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive capital spending ramps — Samsung’s announced ~$73B AI-chip/R&D investment increases competitive pressure in HBM and advanced packaging, which could compress share gains or pricing over time. Samsung (SSNLF) Stock Surges on Massive $73B AI Chip Investment Plan
- Negative Sentiment: Customer supply-chain shifts — reports that Tesla is moving to alternative chip sourcing highlight execution risk and the strategic importance of customer relationships, a near-term negative for order visibility. Tesla Just Snubbed TSMC — Musk Is Quietly Building A Sovereign Chip Chain
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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