Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 64 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 61.33.

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Jadestone Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

JSE stock traded up GBX 0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 30. The company had a trading volume of 10,238,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.95. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 17 and a one year high of GBX 32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.05. The stock has a market cap of £162.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.40.

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Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

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