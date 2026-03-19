Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 64 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 61.33.
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Jadestone Energy Trading Up 2.4%
Jadestone Energy Company Profile
Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.
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