Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Earnings Miss

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $45.66 and last traded at $45.82. Approximately 10,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 15,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.16). Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 1.83%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion.

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Jeronimo Martins SGPS Trading Down 6.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Company Profile

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

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