Neo Performance Materials Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) highlighted higher profitability and strategic progress during its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call, pointing to volume growth across key product lines, cost improvements from automation, and continued investment in its European permanent magnet and separation initiatives.

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Full-year results and fourth-quarter performance

CEO Rahim Suleman said Neo finished 2025 with $76 million in adjusted EBITDA, up from $64 million in 2024, despite a year that included “new tariffs, new export controls,” a substantial decline in hafnium prices earlier in the year, and a smaller manufacturing footprint after the sale of two Chinese separation facilities at the end of the first quarter.

CFO Jonathan Baksh reportedand. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA totaled, which management said exceeded the company’s previously issued guidance range. Baksh attributed the outperformance to strong end-market demand, supportive pricing, improved product mix, and disciplined cost management.

Management emphasized that while rare earth pricing improved in the second half of the year and hafnium prices rose in the fourth quarter, the company’s results were driven more by volumes and execution than commodity pricing. Suleman also noted Neo’s continued focus on value-added margins and the use of rare earth pass-through provisions, particularly in Magnequench contracts.

Segment performance: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, and Rare Metals

In Magnequench, Baksh said the company saw solid volume and revenue growth in the fourth quarter due to continued demand across automotive and industrial applications and improving rare earth pricing. For 2025, Magnequench posted $204.6 million in revenue, up 16%, with volumes increasing about 20% year-over-year. Full-year adjusted EBITDA was $28.4 million, up 11% from the prior year. Baksh noted that quarterly operating margin reflected pre-operational expenses tied to the European permanent magnet facility, while underlying demand remained constructive.

Chemicals & Oxides delivered a notable year-over-year improvement in quarterly profitability. In Q4, the segment generated $29.3 million in revenue and $5.3 million in operating income, compared with near breakeven in the prior-year period. Baksh attributed the improvement to volume growth and cost reductions at the new emission catalyst facility, the divestiture of lower-margin Chinese separation assets, and a more favorable rare earth pricing environment. For the full year, the segment produced $23.4 million in adjusted EBITDA, which Baksh said was up significantly year-over-year.

Rare Metals generated $39.7 million in fourth-quarter revenue and $147.7 million for the full year. Full-year adjusted EBITDA was $43.2 million, down year-over-year as expected due to hafnium price normalization versus 2024’s elevated levels. However, Baksh said hafnium prices reached new record highs in the fourth quarter, which management believes positions the business favorably entering 2026, supported by demand in aerospace, semiconductor, and industrial applications.

Cost improvements, volume drivers, and end-market demand

Suleman said operational discipline and conversion cost improvements were major contributors to stronger results, citing conversion cost reductions of 20% to 30% over the past two to three years across several key products. He highlighted the company’s “highly automated” emission catalyst facility launched in late 2024, which operated for a full year in 2025 after qualifying products and moving them into mass production with improved costs and ESG footprint.

Neo also described broader data-driven initiatives across Magnequench and Rare Metals, linking internal expertise with data and AI tools to drive additional efficiencies. As an example of demand tied to AI infrastructure, Suleman said Neo sold more than 10 million rare earth bonded magnets to AI data centers in 2025 and noted the company has more than 10,000 metric tons of capacity for rare earth magnetics.

On volumes, management said customer demand was strong across multiple product lines in 2025, including:

Magnequench bonded powder volumes and bonded magnet volumes

C&O emission catalyst volumes and water treatment volumes

Rare metals hafnium volumes

Suleman also said growth in emission catalyst volumes exceeded the company’s stated 10% growth target for that business set a year earlier.

European magnets: milestones in Estonia and ramp expectations

A central theme of the call was Neo’s progress toward building a European permanent magnet supply chain, including the company’s facility in Estonia. Suleman outlined several milestones achieved in 2025: core construction completed in January, installation of major magnet-making equipment, and production in April of the company’s first in-house EV traction motor magnets for an awarded European customer program. He said Neo later announced another EV traction magnet award in summer 2025, held a grand opening in September, and entered a strategic multi-year framework agreement with Bosch to collaborate and reserve capacity for future program opportunities.

Neo also said it recently shipped its 1 millionth magnet produced from the European permanent magnet facility as it prepares for program launches in 2026. Suleman described the launch approach as rigorous and cautious, noting that magnets are individually designed and engineered for specific motor applications and that customer requirements are demanding. He said volumes are expected to “start coming really at the end of 2026,” with further growth into 2027, 2028, and 2029.

During Q&A, Suleman said the facility had been designed to reach 5,000 tons of capacity over time (from an initial 2,000 tons), and that management would begin planning activities related to the Phase I-B expansion. He said customer interest in diversified supply chains has broadened beyond the original wind and traction motor focus, describing more urgent demand across industries over the last six months. He added that the Bosch framework agreement contemplates volumes extending far enough out that Phase I-B capacity would be relevant.

Balance sheet, inventory, and 2026 outlook

Baksh said Neo ended 2025 with $38.4 million in cash and $101.8 million in total debt, for net debt of about $63 million. Total liquidity was approximately $76 million, including available credit facilities and government grants. He also said working capital was managed strategically, including a deliberate increase in inventory to support customer commitments and navigate pricing dynamics.

Suleman acknowledged that inventory rose more than the company previously indicated it would, citing multiple drivers: customers requiring more inventory amid geopolitical uncertainty, higher rare earth prices, additional hafnium held in the system, and inventory needs tied to magnet facility launch activities in Europe.

Neo issued 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $75 million to $80 million. In discussing the outlook, management said it has reduced exposure to commodity-driven earnings swings by selling the Chinese separation facilities, with Magnequench largely operating under pass-through mechanisms aside from inventory effects. Suleman also said the company has been conservative in forecasting hafnium-related benefits given record pricing and the need to see how customers behave at higher price levels.

Looking ahead, Suleman outlined 2026 priorities that include commissioning a heavy rare earth separation line in Europe, launching two to three European magnet customer programs from PPAP to SOP with growing volumes later in the year, pursuing additional magnet wins, initiating Phase I-B planning for the European magnet expansion, and launching a first magnet assembly project to move further down the value chain. He also said Neo expects continued growth in emission catalysts and water treatment.

About Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets. The Chemicals & Oxides segment manufactures and distributes a broad range of advanced industrial materials. The Rare Metals segment produces specialty metals and their compounds, such as tantalum, niobium, hafnium, rhenium, gallium, and indium.

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