Top Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

China Natural Resources, Mobix Labs, Kosmos Energy, Eightco, and JetBlue Airways are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies—commonly defined by the SEC as trading below $5 per share—that often trade on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. They tend to be highly volatile and illiquid, carry elevated risk of price manipulation or fraud, and are generally considered speculative investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

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China Natural Resources (CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Mobix Labs (MOBX)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOBX

Kosmos Energy (KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOS

Eightco (OCTO)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCTO

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBLU

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