Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.19.

Key Stories Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.47. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $188.73 and a 52 week high of $326.73. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $185,413.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,439.84. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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