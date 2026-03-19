IG Group (LON:IGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 196.66 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IG Group had a net margin of 35.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%.

Here are the key takeaways from IG Group’s conference call:

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IG reported strong commercial momentum with organic new customer acquisition up 54% , net trading revenue topping GBP 1bn, an upgraded 2026 growth outlook, and a further GBP 125m share buyback .

, net trading revenue topping GBP 1bn, an upgraded 2026 growth outlook, and a further . Product expansion accelerated — IG shipped 37 products in 2025, launched zero?commission stock trading in multiple markets, completed the Freetrade and Independent Reserve deals, secured FCA/MiCA crypto licenses, and will roll out a unified multi?asset platform in the UK later this year.

in the UK later this year. Financials show record revenue (GBP 1.1bn+) and strong EBITDA margins (>47%), but costs rose 13% (marketing +31% and GBP 62m legal/professional), with a GBP 76m one?off Small Exchange gain excluded from adjusted EPS.

Management launched a strategic review to “maximize shareholder value,” explicitly considering acquisitions, domicile/legal structure and listing options, and potential combinations — a value?unlocking but currently uncertain process.

to “maximize shareholder value,” explicitly considering acquisitions, domicile/legal structure and listing options, and potential combinations — a value?unlocking but currently uncertain process. Efficiency and tech progress — self?service rates now >70%, cost?to?serve down 13% since 2023, and targeted AI squads across onboarding, servicing and trading aimed at both cost savings and revenue uplift.

IG Group Stock Performance

LON IGG opened at GBX 1,431 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,343.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,212.23. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 860 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,477.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on IG Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,302.

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About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group?(LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to?power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients. IG Group continues to innovate its offering for the new generation of tomorrow’s

investors through its IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum, and DailyFX brands.

Established in 1974, IG Group is a London-headquartered FTSE 250 company offering its clients access to ~19,000

financial markets through its offices spread across Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

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