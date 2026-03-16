Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Chairman Steve Louis Brown Acquires 27,109 Shares

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Chairman Steve Louis Brown bought 27,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 940,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,988.75. This represents a 2.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Louis Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Steve Louis Brown acquired 518 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,676.76.

On Monday, March 9th, Steve Louis Brown bought 1,585 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $23,489.70.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of TRIN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.18. 2,020,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,883. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 46.18%.The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Loop Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Trinity Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIN

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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